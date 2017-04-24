Andover golf course set to be auctioned Monday

A Lexington golf course that went bankrupt and closed in February is scheduled to be auctioned Monday, according to media reports.
Andover Golf and Country Club runs through several east Lexington neighborhoods, and some residents in the area are concerned about what may come of the property, according to WKYT. If the area is developed, some fear they will lose the green space and amenities that come with a golf course.
Ball Homes and Lochmere Development Corporation have tried to cancel the sale sought by Whitaker Bank, according to court records. They accuse the bank of trying to “ram” through a foreclosure and sale in less than 60 days. Ball and Lochmere have sought to protect their interests that the property remain a golf course, records show. They maintain they have first dibs on buying the property before auction.
Last week, several neighborhood and homeowners associations sought to intervene in the case.
The property has been appraised at $2.4 million, and Whitaker Bank is attempting to raise $3.2 million, according to the master commissioner’s website.
The golf course is the last of 34 sales scheduled to be auctioned at Monday’s Commissioner’s Sale. The auction is set to begin at noon in the Fayette County Circuit Court Building, according to the master commissioner’s website.
