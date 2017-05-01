Affordable senior living opens on once-controversial Lexington site

A $9 million senior living project on a controversial and long-abandoned site on Trent Boulevard in Lexington held its grand opening Monday.
Trent Village Affordable Senior Living by Episcopal Retirement Services has 41 affordable one-bedroom and 13 two-bedroom apartments for seniors who meet income requirements. The complex includes four new buildings and five rehabilitated buildings.
“We believe that our older generation deserves to live with dignity and comfort in a safe, nurturing and stimulating environment, no matter their financial situation,” said Laura Lamb, the president and CEO of Episcopal Retirement Services.
Lamb and others, including Mayor Jim Gray, spoke at an official grand opening Monday on the 6.6-acre campus.
The affordable senior housing complex cost $9.3 million and was financed through grants and tax credits by the Kentucky Housing Corp., the Lexington Urban County Government and federal home loans.
The site had been vacant for years. The Blue Grass Area Development District sold the land to Episcopal Retirement Services in 2014 for about $800,000.
The sale ended a long saga over the future of 1393 Trent Boulevard that began two years previously when the River Park Neighborhood Association objected to the development district’s plan to turn the former campus of a residential center for the mentally handicapped into housing for former felons. The acrimony led to a legal battle over the district’s spending records; influenced the departure of the district’s director, Lenny Stoltz; and sparked an investigation by then-state Auditor Adam Edelen.
Episcopal Retirement Services Affordable Living owns and operates 26 senior housing properties in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.
In addition to the apartments, Trent Village has a fitness and computer rooms, and laundry and other services for seniors who live there.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
Comments