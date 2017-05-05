Lexington honors trailblazing former mayor as she leaves city after 47 years

1:24 'Don't waste your life:' She overcame homelessness, blindness to get college degree Pause

3:10 The first restaurant opens at The Summit at Fritz Farm

4:15 Judge decides to remove children from parents in unexpected turn at hearing

1:25 Why do people love Rolex?

1:48 The dogs of Rolex

8:56 John Clay and Ben Roberts handicap Kentucky Derby 143

0:57 121 years of history could be snapped if the favorite wins the Kentucky Derby

4:32 It's all about the hat for horse racing fans

1:32 The five biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history