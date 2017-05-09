Panhandling and pedestrian ordinance advances in Lexington council

2:17 A 'shock to the city' Pause

1:35 Rotary Club creates First Responders Appreciation Week

1:10 Video highlights of UK basketball signee Shai Alexander at Marshall Hoop Fest

0:34 Some schools ban fidget spinners. These students are making and selling them.

0:49 Timelapse: The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports

2:25 Get an underwater view of the Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo swimming

2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU

0:19 Investigators, including K9 police dogs, patrol Transy campus after stabbing

0:43 UK coach Calipari celebrates 5-star Kevin Knox's commitment by dancing on hoverboard