Sasha Love Higgins
Fayette County

May 19, 2017 8:19 AM

Mayor Jim Gray to announce new 2nd District Council member

By Beth Musgrave

bmusgrave@herald-leader.com

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray will announce Friday who he will appoint to the Urban County Council’s vacant 2nd District seat.

A new release Thursday said Gray was to make the announcement Friday morning in the lobby of the Government Center.

Sasha Love Higgins, who was elected to the seat in November, resigned in late April one day after she was indicted on five felony charges stemming from her employment as the general manager of a Lexington hotel. Higgins, 34, has pleaded not guilty to identity theft, forgery and three counts of theft by deception.

Gray had 30 days to appoint someone to the position. That person would serve until Dec. 30, 2018.

The 2nd District includes Georgetown Street and Leestown Road. It is a growing and diverse area in west Lexington.

This will be the fourth time in three years that Gray has had to name a replacement for a council member who has left office before his or her term has expired.

Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall

