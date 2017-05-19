UK police perch on roof to raise money for Special Olympics

There were several University of Kentucky police officers at a Lexington doughnut shop on Friday, but they weren’t making an arrest or picking up a morning snack.
The Dunkin’ Donuts shop at 1306 South Broadway was one of 12 statewide that participated in the annual Cop on a Rooftop event to raise money and awareness for the Special Olympics, according to UK. While some UK officers perched on the roof, others were on the ground accepting donations and giving out coupons for donuts or coffee.
The fundraiser Friday was the third Special Olympics event UK Police have participated in so far in 2017. They’ve nearly raised half of their $10,000 goal for the year, according to UK.
