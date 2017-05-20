Three dead, one critically injured in overnight fire

A mother, father and their 8-year-old daughter died, and another child was in critical condition, after a house fire on Laurel Hill Road early Saturday.
Jeffrey K. Brown, 54, Nancy Brown, 59, and Cassie Brown, 8, were all pronounced dead at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital Saturday morning as a result of smoke inhalation and burns, according to a news release from the Fayette County coroner’s office.
Lexington police Lt. Andrew Daugherty said another child was in critical condition after the fire.
He said another juvenile member of the family was able to escape and called from Shell Lane to report the fire at 3:22 a.m.
The fire department arrived at the house at 832 Laurel Hill Road at 3:27 a.m. and found smoke coming from the home, according to Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Joe Best.
Battalion Chief Jason Wells said the four victims were found and brought out of the home in less than 10 minutes.
By 3:44 a.m., the fire was under control. More than 60 firefighters responded to the scene to put out the fire and provide emergency treatment to the victims.
Fire department investigators were still at the house late Saturday morning, and the cause of the fire remained unknown.
Best said it doesn’t appear that the house had any working smoke alarms.
“This is a tragic fire. Chief Chilton and I are keeping this family in our prayers,” Mayor Jim Gray said in a news release.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments