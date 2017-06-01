Meet the falcon family living on the roof of one of Lexington's tallest buildings

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:01 Peregrine Falcons soaring over Lexington Pause 1:59 Tour the new Shriners Hospital for Children 1:23 Environmental march goes on despite Pruitt canceling 1:48 Camp Nelson Memorial Day observance 2:05 Actor Kris Kristofferson at Kentucky Theatre 1:26 Renovation of the old Fayette County courthouse 0:51 Aquatic center opens with upgrades 0:20 Transylvania Park house fire 1:49 Ultimate! 32 teams vie for national championship at Kentucky Horse Park 1:05 What it's like directing a horror movie in a decrepit home Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email After decades of near-extinction, the state's peregrine falcon population is starting to come back. Lexington's sole peregrine falcon pair recently welcomed four babies to their nest box on the top of the Central Bank Building. There are 17 pairs in Kentucky. Video by Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

