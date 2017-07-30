Kentucky Ballet Theatre dancers will take the stage at 9 p.m. for this years’ Ballet Under the Stars.
Kentucky Ballet Theatre dancers will take the stage at 9 p.m. for this years’ Ballet Under the Stars. Matt Goins Herald-Leader
Kentucky Ballet Theatre dancers will take the stage at 9 p.m. for this years’ Ballet Under the Stars. Matt Goins Herald-Leader

Fayette County

Week ahead: Ballet Under the Stars, UK football fan day, Fancy Farm and more

By Brian Simms

bsimms@herald-leader.com

July 30, 2017 4:25 PM

Monday

Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships return

Lexington’s annual $135,000 tournament brings to town some of the best up-and-coming pros looking to move through the ranks. The tournament runs through Sunday at the University of Kentucky Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex. ($10 daily, $50 weeklong pass; Lexingtonchallenger.com)

 

Thursday

World’s Longest Yard Sale

Covering 690 miles along U.S. Route 127 from Addison, Mich. to Gadsen, Ala., the 127 Yard Sale bills itself as the “world’s longest yard sale”. Major vendor stops in Kentucky include Frankfort, Lawrenceburg and Danville. (127yardsale.com)

 

Dancing the night away

One of Lexington’s most popular summer outdoor arts traditions, Ballet Under the Stars, takes the stage in Woodland Park through Sunday. A pre-show production, “Madeline’s Trip to Paris,” is at 8 p.m., followed by the main curtain at 9 featuring professional dancers from Kentucky Ballet Theatre. Admission is $5 at the gate, free for ages 3 and younger. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. (lexingtonky.gov)

 

Saturday

Back-to-school rallies

Fayette Co.’s back-to-school rallies will be at 17 Lexington sites. Elementary students must be with a parent or guardian to receive free school supplies including a backpack. Registration is 9-11 a.m., with backpack distribution at noon. Supplies are provided for all grade levels. Go to FCPS.net for the rally locations.

 

Are you ready for some football?

The UK football team’s annual Fan Day kicks off with players and coaches signing autographs at 9 a.m. in the Nutter Field House. An open practice on the fields of the at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility start at 11 a.m.

 

Shakertown Craft Fair

Crafts include pottery, jewelry, glassware, woven rugs, and Shaker reproductions at this annual popular fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Road in Harrodsburg. Included in admission to Shaker Village, $10, $5 for ages 6-12. (Shakervillageky.org)

 

Feed your hunger for politics at Fancy Farm

Politicos from across the commonwealth will converge at Fancy Farm in Western Kentucky for a plate of barbecue and an afternoon of old fashioned political speaking. 2017 may be an “off year” for elections in Kentucky, but fireworks can still be expected to come out of the 137th annual event. Get updates on Twitter @BGPolitics.

 

Sunday

Two city pools close for the season

The Douglass and Picadome pools will close for the season at 6 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Thriller performers dance through downtown Lexington

    Michael Jackson impersonators and "zombies" perform the iconic dance to Jackson's hit the Thriller and Halloween Parade in downtown Lexington.

Thriller performers dance through downtown Lexington

Thriller performers dance through downtown Lexington 1:43

Thriller performers dance through downtown Lexington

‘We've got to do more’ to end domestic violence 1:22

‘We've got to do more’ to end domestic violence
88-year-old grandmother attends UK classes with granddaughter for a day 1:34

88-year-old grandmother attends UK classes with granddaughter for a day

View More Video