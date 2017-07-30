Week ahead: Ballet Under the Stars, UK football fan day, Fancy Farm and more

Monday
Kentucky Bank Tennis Championships return
Lexington’s annual $135,000 tournament brings to town some of the best up-and-coming pros looking to move through the ranks. The tournament runs through Sunday at the University of Kentucky Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex. ($10 daily, $50 weeklong pass; Lexingtonchallenger.com)
Thursday
World’s Longest Yard Sale
Covering 690 miles along U.S. Route 127 from Addison, Mich. to Gadsen, Ala., the 127 Yard Sale bills itself as the “world’s longest yard sale”. Major vendor stops in Kentucky include Frankfort, Lawrenceburg and Danville. (127yardsale.com)
Dancing the night away
One of Lexington’s most popular summer outdoor arts traditions, Ballet Under the Stars, takes the stage in Woodland Park through Sunday. A pre-show production, “Madeline’s Trip to Paris,” is at 8 p.m., followed by the main curtain at 9 featuring professional dancers from Kentucky Ballet Theatre. Admission is $5 at the gate, free for ages 3 and younger. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. (lexingtonky.gov)
Saturday
Back-to-school rallies
Fayette Co.’s back-to-school rallies will be at 17 Lexington sites. Elementary students must be with a parent or guardian to receive free school supplies including a backpack. Registration is 9-11 a.m., with backpack distribution at noon. Supplies are provided for all grade levels. Go to FCPS.net for the rally locations.
Are you ready for some football?
The UK football team’s annual Fan Day kicks off with players and coaches signing autographs at 9 a.m. in the Nutter Field House. An open practice on the fields of the at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility start at 11 a.m.
Shakertown Craft Fair
Crafts include pottery, jewelry, glassware, woven rugs, and Shaker reproductions at this annual popular fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Road in Harrodsburg. Included in admission to Shaker Village, $10, $5 for ages 6-12. (Shakervillageky.org)
Feed your hunger for politics at Fancy Farm
Politicos from across the commonwealth will converge at Fancy Farm in Western Kentucky for a plate of barbecue and an afternoon of old fashioned political speaking. 2017 may be an “off year” for elections in Kentucky, but fireworks can still be expected to come out of the 137th annual event. Get updates on Twitter @BGPolitics.
Sunday
Two city pools close for the season
The Douglass and Picadome pools will close for the season at 6 p.m.
