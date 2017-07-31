Man charged in fatal shooting Monday on Greenleaf Drive

A man was arrested Monday after a fatal shooting near the Eastland Parkway neighborhood, according to Lexington police.
Curtis Flora, 65, was charged with murder after he “identified himself as the shooter” and told detectives he’d been in an ongoing dispute with the victim, according to police. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was found dead outside a home on Greenleaf Drive by officers responding to a report of a fight in the area involving a weapon at 4:48 p.m. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
This is the thirteenth murder case reported in Lexington so far this year. Of the 13 cases, all have involved firearms.
Flora is being held in the Fayette County jail.
Comments