‘So many good things’: An immigrant family’s story of struggle and success

Hanan Froukh with her husband, Ayman, and two of their three sons: Fouad, left, who owns Cuts on Lime barber shop, and Ziad, a recent STEAM Academy graduate now enrolled at the University of Kentucky. A third son, Abdallah, is in Ramallah, a Palestinian city near Jerusalem, studying dessert-making so he and his father can open a Lexington bakery specializing in Middle Eastern sweets. Tom Eblen teblen@herald-leader.com