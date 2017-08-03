One injured, one missing in early morning fire in Lexington

A man was injured and a woman is unaccounted for after a house fire Thursday morning in south Lexington.
Smoke still rose from the roof of the house on Flintridge Drive off Lansdowne Drive at 7 a.m., three hours after the blaze was reported.
Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn arrived at the scene shortly before 8 a.m.
The man was able to escape from the second floor using a “commercial fire escape ladder,” Battalion Chief Joe Best said.
“We have talked to him; however, we can’t confirm right now if she was in the home or not,” Best said. “We haven’t found anyone, but we can’t say that there wasn’t anyone (inside). Just because of the damage in the structure, it’s going to take us a while to get in there.”
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
“There’s a considerable amount of damage, so that may take several days,” Best said. “There’s a lot of debris from the structure collapsing. ... It’s going to be a painstaking process.”
At one point, firefighters had to evacuate the house because of “the advanced fire conditions,” Best said.
He said he anticipated that investigators would be at the house for several more hours.
A piece of heavy equipment called a track hoe arrived shortly after 8:30 a.m. It was used to move debris from a side of the house, and Best said it would be used to demolish part of a wall.
Mae Arthur, a neighbor, said the man who lived in the house was a minister who traveled.
“He goes to Africa a lot,” Arthur said. “He does a lot of work for people in the neighborhood.
“For this tragedy to be happening is just unbelievable,” Arthur said. “It’s just really heartbreaking. It’s something you never want to witness.”
