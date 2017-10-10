Downtown Lexington.
Fayette County

This man will lead the effort to take downtown Lexington ‘to the next level’

By Beth Musgrave

bmusgrave@herald-leader.com

October 10, 2017 6:33 PM

An Indiana native was hired Tuesday as the first president of a new downtown organization that will oversee special events and economic development in Kentucky’s second largest city.

Terry Sweeney, 42, was named president and chief executive officer of the Downtown Lexington Partnership, a consolidation of the Downtown Lexington Corporation and the Lexington Downtown Development Authority. The Downtown Lexington Corporation oversaw several downtown events, including Thursday Night Live, a weekly concert series. The development authority oversaw recruitment of businesses and guided development projects in downtown.

Sweeney will leave his position as executive director of the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District in Corpus Christi, Texas. Previously, Sweeney worked for Indianapolis Downtown Inc. for 15 years. His last position with the Indianapolis group was vice president of real estate development.

Sweeney graduated from Wabash College and received his master’s degree from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

Sweeney will start Dec. 4.

“With Town Branch Greenway, a new signature park, a new convention center and the restoration of the Historic Courthouse coming online, our city is ready to move to the next level,” said Lexington Mayor Jim Gray. “Terry has the know-how to help us get there.”

Sweeney was selected from a pool of national candidates.

