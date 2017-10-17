Lexington begins removal of controversial Confederate statues

The city has begun removal of two controversial Confederate statues from the lawn of the old Fayette County courthouse.
At about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police arrived on Main Street and blocked off the area around the statue of John C. Breckinridge, closing one lane of traffic as workers arrived with crane equipment.
The statues are being moved to a private storage facility until the city finalizes details of an agreement with the Lexington Cemetery.
The city issued a release Tuesday night saying that “Attorney General Andy Beshear has issued an opinion that the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission does not have jurisdiction over the statues.”
The city had previously said that board of the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission had to approve the removal of the statues.
“We discovered the city council did not authorize the mayor to give up local authority to the state Military Heritage Commission in 2003,” Mayor Jim Gray said in a statement. “That action wasn’t lawful, and it is void. The Attorney General confirmed our finding this morning. That means our local authority remains intact; this is a local decision, as it should be. This council has unanimously supported moving the statues to the Lexington Cemetery. The cemetery trustees have voiced their conditional approval. That’s what we intend to do.”
The council was briefed on the ruling by the attorney general on Tuesday.
The statues of Confederate General John Hunt Morgan and Breckinridge, a U.S. Vice President and Confederate Secretary of War, have stood in downtown Lexington for more than 130 years.
The city says that Mayor Teresa Isaac signed an application in 2003 asking that the statues be designated as Kentucky Military Heritage sites, but that the urban county council never voted on the request.
Beshear ruled Tuesday that Isaac wasn’t authorized to do that without the council’s prior approval.
The Lexington council voted unanimously in August to move the statues, and the board of the Lexington Cemetery tentatively agreed to take them last month.
Both Breckinridge and Morgan are buried at the cemetery, and private donors are providing an endowment to pay for the upkeep and security of the statues there.
The city said Tuesday that the removal and planned relocation of the statues is being paid for primarily with private funds and through donations.
Gray called for the removal of the statues on Aug. 12, as conflict flared between white nationalists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va., that left one person dead and others injured. After that violence, dozens of people came before the urban county council to plead that the statues be removed.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments