Stonewall Elementary gets an apology. It wasn’t named for Confederate general.

Lexington’s Stonewall Elementary School has been removed from a list of schools named after Confederate figures after school officials, neighbors and Lexington city officials cried foul.
Earlier this year, Stonewall Elementary was listed as one of 109 public schools nationwide that were identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as having been named after prominent members of the Confederacy.
In a Tuesday email to Lexington-Fayette Urban County Councilwoman Jennifer Mossotti, an official with the Southern Poverty Law Center said the elementary school off Wellington Way had been removed from the list. Mossotti’s council district includes Stonewall Elementary.
“We apologize for erroneously including Stonewall Elementary,” said Alex Amend, the director of research for the Intelligence Project, which is part of the Southern Poverty Law Center. “It has been removed from out interactive map and is not included in the data set we’ve been providing to journalists since Charlottesville.”
One protestor was killed and several seriously injured when a white nationalist drove his vehicle into counter protestors in August during a demonstration over the removal of a Confederate statue there.
Fayette County Public School officials and others said in August the elementary school was named for the neighborhood its in and not for Confederate General Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson.
William M. Ambrose, who has written a history of Fayette County’s public schools, said Stonewall Estates subdivision off Clays Mill Road was developed on land owned by the Sayre family.
The Sayres’ home off Harrodsburg Road “was surrounded by an old masonry stone wall common to area farms,” Ambrose said in a written statement. “Portions of this masonry was used to build the entrance pillars to the subdivision. Examples remain on the north boundary, on Chelsea and Hyde Park Drive, and Buckingham at Arrowhead.”
The school district also argued Fayette County schools named after a person includes the person’s first and last name.
Others in Lexington including Mossotti also wrote to the Southern Poverty Law Center asking the elementary school be removed from the list.
