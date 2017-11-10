Lexi Baskin had this, and other images, taped to her car.
UK employee suspended after using fliers to accuse student of misusing handicapped parking, school says.

A University of Kentucky employee has been suspended for allegedly vandalizing a student’s vehicle with fliers criticizing her for parking in a campus handicapped spot, a UK spokeswoman said.

Lexi Baskin posted to Twitter on Oct. 26 images of her Jeep covered in multiple papers that shamed her for using a handicapped slot despite appearing healthy.

What the perpetrator — unknown at the time — did not realize is that Baskin has cancer and is still undergoing radiation treatment, Baskin said in a tweet.

Baskin’s tweet has been retweeted nearly 50,000 times and liked more than 100,000 times.

In a Facebook post, Baskin also sent a message to the perpetrator.

“Just because I look fine in the 2 minutes I walk from my car to the building does not mean I am not battling cancer and undergoing radiation treatment. I am not asking for sympathy, but just awareness that everyone is fighting their own battles, whether you know it or not,” she posted.

The school has not released the name of the employee who taped the fliers to the Jeep, but the individual has been suspended pending further investigation, said UK spokeswoman Kathy Johnson. No criminal charges were filed, according to the university. The university did not say how it identified the employee.

Earlier this week, UK spokesman Jay Blanton released a statement regarding the incident.

“The University of Kentucky and Transportation Services deeply regret that a student was subjected to this as there are many reasons an individual may have an ADA accessible permit that may not be readily observable,” Blanton stated. “It’s important to be clear: this unfortunate action was that of a rogue individual unaffiliated with Transportation Services or our police department.

“UK is a community of belonging for everyone, regardless of identity or perspective, and part of that means ensuring everyone is treated with respect and dignity,” he added. “This situation has been referred to UK Police for follow up. Moreover, our Disability Resource Center has reached out to the student to determine how we can help. We work with hundreds and hundreds of students throughout the school year on these issues to help ensure that everyone on our campus feels a sense of belonging to this community.”

