As weather turns colder, search intensifies for missing boy in Veterans Park

The search continues in the Veterans Park area for a 17-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday morning.
There have been two sightings of Broghan Lorentz in the park area, which is near where he lives, according to Lexington police spokesperson Brenna Angel. His jacket was recovered by a citizen in the Southpoint Drive and Emmett Creek Lane area, but the search has only intensified as the weather gets colder, Angel said.
Broghan is white, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He wears prescription eyeglasses.
According to his family, Broghan doesn’t recognize dangerous situations and may be suicidal, police said.
Friday afternoon, there were 40 police recruits in the woods around the park searching for Broghan. Two engines from the Lexington Fire Department joined in the search, along with assistance from a Kentucky search dog group and Lexington Police’s Air One helicopter roaming the area, Angel said.
His family believes he is still in the Veterans Park area because he likes the trails and is comfortable there, according to Angel.
Broghan has Tourette’s syndrome, which may impair his cognitive and decision-making abilities, Angel said. It might also contribute to why he is hiding and not showing himself, she said.
It’s the first time Broghan has left home, according to Angel.
“He may be struggling with some issues emotionally on top of that, his cognitive abilities may be impaired,” she said. “We don’t think there is anything suspicious in terms of someone taking him. We just think he is hiding.”
Anyone with information about Broghan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lexington police at 859-258-3600 or 911.
