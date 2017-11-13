Improvements to Idle Hour Park designed with seniors in mind

Lexington Parks and Recreation invited all of Idle Hour Park’s neighbors to join in a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the new raised garden beds and benches along the half-mile trail in the park.
The improvements are designed with seniors in mind. Garden beds are raised, and benches are designed for comfort and conversation, especially for those with hearing or vision impairments.
“We want Lexington’s parks to offer great experiences for everyone,” said Monica Conrad, director of Parks and Recreation. “Our partnership with AARP Kentucky has allowed us to invest in our park and in our community, especially our aging participants.”
Kristy Stambaugh, the city’s director of Aging and Disability Services, said the improvements offer seniors an opportunity to enjoy being outside. “Many of our participants want to be physically active outside, and it is up to us to provide opportunities for that to safely happen,” Stambaugh said. “This city improved and expanded the park when it developed the new senior center.”
The raised garden beds, which allow people to work in the garden from a standing position or from a wheelchair, will include flowers, vegetables and herbs, with the goal of using produce in cooking classes at the Senior Center.
The improvements were financed through an AARP Community Challenge Grant Program.
