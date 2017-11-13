Charlotte Whitaker, president of Kentucky AARP, spoke Monday at the unveiling of a new raised bed planter and two benches at Idle Hour Park next to the Lexington Senior Center.
Charlotte Whitaker, president of Kentucky AARP, spoke Monday at the unveiling of a new raised bed planter and two benches at Idle Hour Park next to the Lexington Senior Center. Matt Goins
Charlotte Whitaker, president of Kentucky AARP, spoke Monday at the unveiling of a new raised bed planter and two benches at Idle Hour Park next to the Lexington Senior Center. Matt Goins

Fayette County

Improvements to Idle Hour Park designed with seniors in mind

Herald-Leader Staff Report

November 13, 2017 3:33 PM

Lexington Parks and Recreation invited all of Idle Hour Park’s neighbors to join in a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the new raised garden beds and benches along the half-mile trail in the park.

The improvements are designed with seniors in mind. Garden beds are raised, and benches are designed for comfort and conversation, especially for those with hearing or vision impairments.

“We want Lexington’s parks to offer great experiences for everyone,” said Monica Conrad, director of Parks and Recreation. “Our partnership with AARP Kentucky has allowed us to invest in our park and in our community, especially our aging participants.”

Kristy Stambaugh, the city’s director of Aging and Disability Services, said the improvements offer seniors an opportunity to enjoy being outside. “Many of our participants want to be physically active outside, and it is up to us to provide opportunities for that to safely happen,” Stambaugh said. “This city improved and expanded the park when it developed the new senior center.”

The raised garden beds, which allow people to work in the garden from a standing position or from a wheelchair, will include flowers, vegetables and herbs, with the goal of using produce in cooking classes at the Senior Center.

The improvements were financed through an AARP Community Challenge Grant Program.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 98-year-old WWII nurse honored at veterans day assembly

    Mary Ballard, 98 years old, served in World War II as a 1st lieutenant nurse in the Army Airforce. She and other veterans were honored at Christ the King School during the school’s first Veterans Day assembly.

98-year-old WWII nurse honored at veterans day assembly

98-year-old WWII nurse honored at veterans day assembly 1:33

98-year-old WWII nurse honored at veterans day assembly
Operation Wildcat, Military training and team building at Kroger Field 1:55

Operation Wildcat, Military training and team building at Kroger Field
'This was a really tough one' 0:22

'This was a really tough one'

View More Video