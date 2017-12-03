Artist loses home, most of life’s work in Lexington fire

A Lexington artist is safe, but lost much of his life’s work when fire gutted his Menifee Avenue home early Sunday morning.
Kiptoo Tarus works mainly as a sculptor, creating large wooden artworks, such as the work in front the Lyric Theater, and the giant hands that decorated Short Street during thee Breeders’ Cup in 2015. He said Lexington firefighters think the fire started as electrical malfunction, but quickly spread through the one-story, white frame house.
“I lost everything,” Tarus said. “I lost all chain saws (for sculpting). I also draw and paint so all my portfolios were there.”
Tarus said he stopped by the house at 2:30 a.m. to pick up his girlfriend’s dog before going to her house to spend the night. The fire apparently broke out around 3:30. The house, at 1207 Menifee Ave. stands near the corner of Menifee and Owsley Avenues.
Firefighters and neighbors managed to save at least one sculpture, “Modern Children,” which was only partially charred by the flames and stood on the opposite sidewalk Sunday morning.
The Lexington Fire Department is still investigating the fire.
Tarus moved to Lexington from Nairobi, Kenya, in 2012 to attend graduate school at the University of Kentucky. He has no family in Lexington, but he said: “I’ve got good friends.”
