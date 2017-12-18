CentrePointe’s 12-story office tower going up in downtown Lexington

More Videos 1:35 Lexington middle schoolers hold dance marathon for classmate battling cancer Pause 0:37 CentrePoint construction starts going vertical 2:02 'He decided to flout the process.' ACLU reacts as judge in gay adoption case skips hearing 1:28 Kentucky football’s airsoft combat game reviews are in 0:48 Makayla Epps among UK graduates for class of 2017 1:47 EnerBlu announces plan that would bring hundreds of jobs to Eastern Kentucky 4:54 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 1:05 Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm 1:15 Kentucky lawmaker dead in apparent suicide 0:32 John Calipari: 'I was gonna wear sunglasses, too' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

CentrePoint construction starts going vertical Construction workers started building up steel rebar on the CentrePoint site, marking the beginning of the first vertical build of the mixed use development. Construction workers started building up steel rebar on the CentrePoint site, marking the beginning of the first vertical build of the mixed use development. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

