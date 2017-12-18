More Videos

Fayette County

CentrePointe’s 12-story office tower going up in downtown Lexington

By Beth Musgrave

bmusgrave@herald-leader.com

December 18, 2017 09:02 PM

UPDATED December 19, 2017 10:12 AM

Construction crews worked in the rain and fog early Monday on the 12-story office tower at the CentrePointe site.

The office tower on the corner of Main and South Limestone streets is the first of the three buildings on the site to go vertical. Crews began setting rebar for the tower in November. Ralph Coldiron, a project manager for CentrePointe, said a major shipment of steel should arrive Tuesday.

Construction was completed earlier this fall on a three-story, 700-space underground parking garage on the block bounded by Main, South Upper, Vine and South Limestone streets. Plans for the development include the office tower with condominium penthouses, a 120-room extended-stay Residence Inn with a rooftop bar, and a 230-room Marriott hotel.

The office towers and hotels are expected to be built at the same time and should be completed by late 2018, officials with the Webb Companies have said. The buildings likely won’t be open until 2019.

