Former Vice Mayor Linda Gorton to run for mayor. Who else is in, out of the race?

'I announce my candidacy for mayor of Lexington' Former vice mayor Linda Gorton announced her candidacy for mayor of Lexington downtown at The Square off of Main Street, and will be on the campaign trail ‘in the coming months.’ Former vice mayor Linda Gorton announced her candidacy for mayor of Lexington downtown at The Square off of Main Street, and will be on the campaign trail ‘in the coming months.’ Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

