More Videos

'Serve each other.' Lexington officer returns refurbished homes to veteran, grandmother 1:53

'Serve each other.' Lexington officer returns refurbished homes to veteran, grandmother

Pause
Drone provides unique view of Chinoe Christmas House 1:22

Drone provides unique view of Chinoe Christmas House

Drone's-eye view of Kentucky's fall foliage 1:17

Drone's-eye view of Kentucky's fall foliage

Spectrum commercial had Lexington Mayor Jim Gray ready to stab his TV 0:50

Spectrum commercial had Lexington Mayor Jim Gray ready to stab his TV

Could a casino help Eastern Kentucky town overcome coal's decline? 0:37

Could a casino help Eastern Kentucky town overcome coal's decline?

'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions 1:40

'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions

What makes Kentucky’s full-court press effective? 1:12

What makes Kentucky’s full-court press effective?

'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.' 1:58

'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.'

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:49

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:34

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

  • Drone's-eye view of Kentucky's fall foliage

    Drone footage from the Daniel Boone National Forest during October 2017.

Drone footage from the Daniel Boone National Forest during October 2017. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Drone footage from the Daniel Boone National Forest during October 2017. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Fayette County

$5 million will preserve 25,000 acres of forest in Eastern Kentucky, other states

By Beth Musgrave

bmusgrave@herald-leader.com

December 22, 2017 05:35 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 05:40 PM

More than 25,000 acres of forest in Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia will be preserved in coming years, thanks to a nearly $5 million federal conservation grant, federal officials announced Friday.

The National Resources Conservation Service has awarded The Nature Conservancy of Kentucky a $4.9 million competitive grant to start an innovative program that will help landowners earn money while at the same time protect the Central Appalachian forest in three states.

The Nature Conservancy of Kentucky will partner with its chapters in Tennessee and Virginia to implement the Working Woodlands program, which has been successful in Pennsylvania. Landowners who qualify sign their acres into conservation easements or long-term management agreements that prohibit the land from being converted or sold for non-forest uses. Sustainable timbering activities are still allowed. The carbon sequestered as a result of best forest management practices is then to be sold on the carbon market, generating income for the landowner.

Will Bowling, Central Appalachians project coordinator for the Nature Conservancy of Kentucky, said the environmental nonprofit has raised additional money that will be used to leverage the federal grant money. Bowling, who is from Eastern Kentucky, said the potential for the program in the short and long term could be tremendous.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I have lived my whole life in southeastern Kentucky,” Bowling said. “I know this has a potential to be a real boon for the regional economy. But in the long term, it will preserve one of the area’s most valuable assets — its forest. Central Appalachia has one of the most intact forests in the world. The Nature Conservancy sees a lot of value in keeping healthy and connected forests. It provides a great habitat for wildlife species, and it preserves habitat for migrating species.”

Bowling said he has already spoken to several Kentucky landowners who are interested in the program.

“We hope that the 25,000 acres is just the start,” Bowling said.

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, announced the grant in a release on Friday. The program will benefit more than just the landowners who participate, McConnell said.

“Kentucky is home to an abundance of natural beauty with a thriving community of hunters, sportsmen and outdoorsmen who can benefit from this project,” McConnell said. “ I am proud (The Nature Conservancy) will use these resources to continue its important work for our land and wildlife.”

Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Serve each other.' Lexington officer returns refurbished homes to veteran, grandmother 1:53

'Serve each other.' Lexington officer returns refurbished homes to veteran, grandmother

Pause
Drone provides unique view of Chinoe Christmas House 1:22

Drone provides unique view of Chinoe Christmas House

Drone's-eye view of Kentucky's fall foliage 1:17

Drone's-eye view of Kentucky's fall foliage

Spectrum commercial had Lexington Mayor Jim Gray ready to stab his TV 0:50

Spectrum commercial had Lexington Mayor Jim Gray ready to stab his TV

Could a casino help Eastern Kentucky town overcome coal's decline? 0:37

Could a casino help Eastern Kentucky town overcome coal's decline?

'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions 1:40

'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions

What makes Kentucky’s full-court press effective? 1:12

What makes Kentucky’s full-court press effective?

'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.' 1:58

'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.'

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:49

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:34

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

  • 'Serve each other.' Lexington officer returns refurbished homes to veteran, grandmother

    Ryan Holland, a Lexington police officer, urged people to help neighbors who need it as Melody Clark and James Sykes returned to the homes Holland renovated with help from donors and some volunteers.

'Serve each other.' Lexington officer returns refurbished homes to veteran, grandmother

View More Video