Winter’s next punch: Central Kentucky could wake up Monday to icy roads.

State and local road crews were prepping Sunday night for a possible band of winter weather that could make for a slippery and treacherous Monday morning commute.
WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey’s forecast calls for a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain that will develop late Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Bailey said it’s difficult to predict what type of precipitation each area of central Kentucky will get. But ground temperatures will be well below freezing. That means that if the area gets rain, it will likely turn to ice once it hits the ground.
Ice accumulations of between one tenth to two tenths of an inch are possible, according to the National Weather Service.
Kentucky Department of Highways crews pretreated many Kentucky roads Sunday and planned to mobilize salt trucks overnight to fight snow and freezing rain expected early Monday, state officials said Sunday.
But state and local highway officials cautioned that with ground temperatures below freezing, roads will be slick even with pretreatment.
Icy road conditions caught many motorists by surprise on Dec. 9, during Lexington’s first winter storm. Although there was little snow accumulation, roads were slick. Lexington Police responded to more than 150 accidents that day.
“Because snow plows and chemicals like salt are not as effective against freezing rain and ice, slick road conditions are expected,” said a written release from state highway officials. “Crews will treat highways but motorists should be prepared for slick travel throughout the day.”
Crews from Lexington’s streets and roads and water quality divisions will start shifts at midnight Sunday and will pre-treat roads ahead of the storm, said Susan Straub, a spokeswoman for the city.
Overpasses and bridges tend to freeze first. Sidewalks and other untreated surfaces will also be slick, state and local officials cautioned.
Fayette County Public Schools sends personnel out as early as 2:30 a.m. to check road conditions during winter events, schools officials have said. The school system tries to make a determination on whether to close or delay schools by 5:30 a.m.
