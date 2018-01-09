Vogue names Lexington a top U.S. travel destination for 2018. Here’s why.

A national fashion magazine has named Lexington one of the top travel destinations in 2018.
In a Dec. 29 website post, Vogue says Lexington’s horse farms and up-and-coming food, bourbon and micro-brewery scene has made it one of nine midsize American cities worth visiting in 2018.
Name-checked in the article are two properties at The Summit at Fritz Farm: The Barn, a food hall, and Honeywood, a chef Ouita Michel restaurant. Other must-sees on Vogue’s list include 21c Museum Hotel, and Country Boy, West Sixth and Blue Stallion brewing companies.
Other cities that made the list include Salida, Colo.; Salem, Mass.; Greenport, N.Y.; Joseph, Ore.; Taos, N.M.; Sarasota, Fla.; Santa Rosa, Calif.; and Ketchum, Idaho.
