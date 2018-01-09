Fayette County

Man injured in shooting near Versailles Road

By Morgan Eads And Karla Ward

January 09, 2018 04:30 PM

A man was injured Tuesday afternoon in a shooting off Versailles Road in Lexington.

He was sitting in a vehicle with two other people on Daniel Court when two men approached and fired into the vehicle, said Lexington police Lt. Paul Boyles.

The man’s head was grazed by a bullet, according to LEX 18, but he managed to drive away and was found nearby by police.

Boyles said the man was taken to a local hospital with a wound that was not thought to be life-threatening.

Boyles said police were called at 1:34 p.m. and were interviewing multiple witnesses but did not have any suspects in custody as of about 4:30 p.m.

“There’s some good information, some good leads,” Boyles said.

