Man injured in shooting near Versailles Road

A man was injured Tuesday afternoon in a shooting off Versailles Road in Lexington.
He was sitting in a vehicle with two other people on Daniel Court when two men approached and fired into the vehicle, said Lexington police Lt. Paul Boyles.
The man’s head was grazed by a bullet, according to LEX 18, but he managed to drive away and was found nearby by police.
Boyles said the man was taken to a local hospital with a wound that was not thought to be life-threatening.
Boyles said police were called at 1:34 p.m. and were interviewing multiple witnesses but did not have any suspects in custody as of about 4:30 p.m.
“There’s some good information, some good leads,” Boyles said.
