A calendar of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events from Jan. 13-15

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Forum
1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 13. East Second Street Christian Church, 146 Constitution St. Charisse Gillett, president of Lexington Theological Seminary, will moderate. Participants will include: DeBraun Thomas of WUKY, founder of the Take Back Cheapside Movement to remove Confederate statues from Cheapside; and Vanessa Holden of the University of Kentucky Department of History and UK’s African American and Africana Studies program. Bit.ly/2D2KyPr.
Frankfort/Franklin County Ministerial Assoc. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration
5 p.m. Jan. 14. Grand Theatre, 308 St. Clair St., Frankfort. Kentucky State University president M. Christopher Brown II will speak. Grandtheatrefrankfort.org.
Community Worship Service
6 p.m. Jan. 14. Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 205 E. Short St. Guest preacher: The Rev. William Lee, recently retired after 39 years of ministry at Loudon Avenue Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Roanoke, Va. A mass choir featuring members from Lexington area churches will perform. Bit.ly/2EubqF3.
Richmond Unity Breakfast
9-11 a.m. Jan. 15. First United Methodist Church, 401 W. Main St., Richmond. Followed by the NAACP Martin Luther King March. RSVP: 859-248-5564. Facebook.com/richmondkyhumanrights.
Berea College Events
All events at Berea College in Berea. Berea.edu.
▪ 9:30 a.m. Union Church, 213 Prospect St. Welcome with speakers and music by the school’s Black Music Ensemble.
▪ 10 a.m. The Black Music Ensemble will lead a march from the church to Gray Auditorium.
▪ 10:30 a.m. Gray Auditorium. “The Good Food Revolution,” presented by Malik Yakini, co-founder and executive director of the Detroit Black Community Food Security Network.
▪ 3 p.m. Phelps-Stokes Auditorium. “The Fannie Lou Hammer Story: A One-Woman Play,” performed by Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye.
▪ 4:30 p.m. Carter G. Woodson Center for Interracial Education. The Berea College Black Male Leadership Initiative will host a reception and conversations with Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye and Malik Yakini.
Freedom March
10 a.m. Jan. 15. Departs from Lexington Center, Heritage Hall, 430 W. Vine St. Lineup begins at 9 a.m. inside the building. www.uky.edu/mlk.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast
10 a.m. Jan. 15. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 248 S. Main St., Winchester. The morning will include live music and a keynote address by Martha Miller, chief deputy clerk of the Clark County Circuit Clerk’s office. Followed by a march from the church to the Clark County Courthouse.
Commemorative Holiday Program
11 a.m. Jan. 15. Lexington Center, Heritage Hall, 430 W. Vine St. “Dr. King’s Vision In An Age of Betrayal,” presented by Tim Wise. www.uky.edu/mlk.
A Community Celebration
12:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, 251 W. Second St. Lunch and an inspirational speech; interactive family activities in art, music, and poetry led by local artists and writers. Special service learning project for families. 859-254-4175. Carnegiecenterlex.org. Free.
‘Hidden Figures’ free screening
2:30 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. Presented by One World Film Festival. Lexfilm.org.
‘The Meeting’
5 p.m. Jan. 15. Lyric Theatre, 300 E. Third St. Featuring Patrick Mitchell and Whit Whitaker. Lexingtonlyric.com. Free.
