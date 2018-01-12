Lundergan Grimes says she’s not running for mayor of Lexington

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said Friday she will not run for mayor of Lexington.
Grimes, who is in her second and final term as secretary of state, said many people have asked her to consider the race. “It would be a great honor to lead the city and I am flattered and humbled by the support, but my next race will not be for mayor,” Grimes said in a written statement.
Grimes did not say what office, if any, she will seek in coming years. She is limited to two terms as Secretary of State.
“My resolve to continue working for Kentuckians and our Commonwealth is stronger than ever and I know our work is not yet finished,” Grimes said.
Lexington Mayor Jim Gray announced in December he would not seek a third and final term as mayor. Instead, Gray will seek the Democratic nomination for the 6th Congressional District race. Gray faces former Marine Corps fighter pilot Amy McGrath, state Sen. Reggie Thomas and perennial candidate Geoff Young in the May primary. The winner of the May primary will face incumbent Republican Congressman Andy Barr.
Lexington-Fayette Urban County Councilman Kevin Stinnett and former Lexington Vice Mayor Linda Gorton have both said they are running for the city’s top job.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
