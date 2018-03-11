Two booms, a cloud of dust and Capital Plaza Tower is no more

It took 10 seconds Sunday to turn 46 years of Frankfort history into rubble.

With a few booms, Capital Plaza Tower fell to the ground, sending out a plume of dust that coated nearby trees and clearing the skyline of the once-tallest building in Frankfort.

“Seriously, how fun is this?” Governor Matt Bevin asked the crowd of onlookers minutes before the implosion.

The 28-story, 330-foot tower had been recommended for demolition since 2008, when a Lexington based architecture firm determined it would be more cost efficient to tear the building down and put a new one in its place.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Now, almost 10 years after that recommendation, the state and city are doing just that.

A new building is scheduled for construction in the footprint of the tower, one that will hold 1,500 state employees and re-purpose the marble from the tower in its lobby.

“Now is the time to reinvent, rediscover and redevelop downtown,” said Bill Landrum the Secretary of the Finance and Administration Cabinet.

Spectators in boats and on the Twin Bridges saw the implosion Sunday of Capital Plaza Tower in Frankfort. Bobby Ellis

Crowds gathered throughout the city to see the implosion. Some brought lawn chairs and watched from the side of the road, others gathered outside the Transportation building.

Drones, including one piloted by State Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Hopkinsville, buzzed around the building to capture its final minutes.

Earlier in the week, Bevin had auctioned off the right to push the plunger to destroy the building. The winning bid of $15,000, which is slated to go to Bevin’s charity to help foster children, came from A.J. Stivers of Shelby County.

The Capital Plaza Tower opened in 1972 and had a modernist architectural style. In recent years there had been reports of concrete falling from the tower and water leaking from the building.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 57 If you think BB-8 is cute, you're going to love this girl's costume Pause 121 Superintendent: How metal detectors will work at Douglass High School 83 Douglass principal: 'Within 30 seconds we had everything back in order' 52 Gunshot causes worry, fear for students 48 77,500 people attend Billy Graham's 4-day Lexington crusade 68 Take a peek at the smiles, cheers and dancing at DanceBlue 47 Spring is prime time for potholes 118 ‘I thought it was worth the wait’ UK Professor discusses 'Black Panther' movie 143 On Valentine's Eve, Lexington florists hustle to arrange hundreds of orders 90 Mayor reveals restored historic courthouse dome, part of $32 million renovation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Capital Tower was demolished on Sunday afternoon as spectators viewed the collapse by explosives of the 46 year-old structure. Charles Bertramcbertram@herald-leader.com

When the tower was recommended for demolition in 2008, 1,000 employees worked in the building. While the 2010 General Assembly decided to do nothing with the building, Bevin put the tower up for sale in July 2016.

The tallest building in Frankfort is now the Kentucky State Capitol, at 210 feet.