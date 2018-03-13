Not feeling so hot? Lexington doesn’t fare well in national well-being ranking.

45 Downtown businesses clear sidewalk, parking lot after heavy snowfall overnight Pause

46 Winter wonderland left behind by storm

13 Heavy snow takes down limbs

57 If you think BB-8 is cute, you're going to love this girl's costume

121 Superintendent: How metal detectors will work at Douglass High School

83 Douglass principal: 'Within 30 seconds we had everything back in order'

52 Gunshot causes worry, fear for students

48 77,500 people attend Billy Graham's 4-day Lexington crusade

68 Take a peek at the smiles, cheers and dancing at DanceBlue