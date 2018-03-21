He’s airing the first TV ad in Lexington’s 7-way race for mayor

At-Large Councilman Kevin Stinnett is the first candidate in a crowded race for mayor of Lexington to start airing a television advertisement.
In the 30-second ad, which began airing Wednesday on Lexington’s four television stations, Stinnett pledges to “bring people together to protect the safety of our homes, schools, and children by combating violent crime and drug abuse, while building a strong and diverse economy to create jobs.”
Stinnett, 43, a financial adviser and 14-year council veteran, also highlights his business and government experience in the advertisement.
Doug Alexander, Stinnett’s campaign manager, did not say how much the campaign paid to air the ad.
Never miss a local story.
The race for Lexington’s top job has been quiet since the Jan. 30 filing deadline. Lexington Mayor Jim Gray announced in December that he is running for the Democratic nomination in the 6th Congressional District instead of re-election as mayor. This is the first time a sitting mayor has opted not to run for re-election since Pam Miller decided not to seek a third and final term in 2002.
Other major candidates in the race include former Mayor Teresa Isaac, former Lexington Police Chief Ronnie Bastin and former Vice Mayor Linda Gorton. Rounding out the list of seven candidates are Ike Lawrence, who has a real estate company and owns several downtown properties; Skip Horine, who previously ran for mayor in 1993 and 2010; and William Weyman, a first-time candidate.
The race is non-partisan.
Stinnett was the first on television, but Gorton was the first to purchase billboards, which went up several weeks ago.
The two candidates with the most votes in the May primary move on to the November general election.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
Comments