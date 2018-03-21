Lexington Fire Department personnel responded to a motel fire Wednesday night off of Versailles Road.
Fayette County

Fire damages 5 rooms at motel, closes Versailles Road during response

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

March 21, 2018 11:52 PM

A fire Wednesday night at Day’s Motor Lodge off of Versailles Road in Lexington seriously damaged five rooms and displaced 15 occupants, but there were no injuries, according to the motel’s manager.

The blaze was first reported after 10 p.m. and forced the closure of Versailles Road at Delmont Drive as the Lexington Fire Department responded.

This story will be updated as details become available.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

