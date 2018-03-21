Fire damages 5 rooms at motel, closes Versailles Road during response

A fire Wednesday night at Day’s Motor Lodge off of Versailles Road in Lexington seriously damaged five rooms and displaced 15 occupants, but there were no injuries, according to the motel’s manager.
The blaze was first reported after 10 p.m. and forced the closure of Versailles Road at Delmont Drive as the Lexington Fire Department responded.
This story will be updated as details become available.
Versailles Rd shut down at Delmont as @LexKYFire works a reported structure fire at the Day's Motel. There's a lot of smoke in the area pic.twitter.com/kH4HnjVmpH— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) March 22, 2018
Still a considerable amount of smoke coming from this building, which is set back away from Versailles Rd. No flames that I can see pic.twitter.com/TKRjrgvnP0— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) March 22, 2018
There's visible damage to the left side of the building. No word yet on whether anyone was injured. pic.twitter.com/x1c9sK7wUe— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) March 22, 2018
Battalion Chief Chris Ward said when the first @LexKYFire crew arrived @ Day's Motel, smoke was so thick it was difficult to locate the fire pic.twitter.com/fwFENbfcgl— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) March 22, 2018
