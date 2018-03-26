Lextran bus hits five vehicles parked on Limestone by campus

A Lextran bus hit a line of parked cars on Limestone on the University of Kentucky campus Monday, causing severe damage to some of them.
The bus driver might have had a medical issue prior to the crash, which happened beside UK’s Frank D. Peterson Service Building, according to Lexington police.
The bus driver “misjudged the clearance” and started the chain reaction wreck, police said. The driver was visibly upset at the scene.
A black pickup truck was the first hit and knocked on the curb, as was a green crossover in front of it. Five vehicles in all were struck. The damaged vehicles were towed from the street.
