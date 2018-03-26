Five parked cars and trucks were hit by a Lextran bus on Limestone on Monday.
Five parked cars and trucks were hit by a Lextran bus on Limestone on Monday. Mike Stunson mstunson@herald-leader.com
Five parked cars and trucks were hit by a Lextran bus on Limestone on Monday. Mike Stunson mstunson@herald-leader.com

Fayette County

Lextran bus hits five vehicles parked on Limestone by campus

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

March 26, 2018 02:54 PM

A Lextran bus hit a line of parked cars on Limestone on the University of Kentucky campus Monday, causing severe damage to some of them.

The bus driver might have had a medical issue prior to the crash, which happened beside UK’s Frank D. Peterson Service Building, according to Lexington police.

The bus driver “misjudged the clearance” and started the chain reaction wreck, police said. The driver was visibly upset at the scene.

A black pickup truck was the first hit and knocked on the curb, as was a green crossover in front of it. Five vehicles in all were struck. The damaged vehicles were towed from the street.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

limestonebusaccident4
A tow truck prepared to haul one truck away after a Lextran bus crashed a line of parked cars by the University of Kentucky campus.
Mike Stunson mstunson@herald-leader.com



  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Fayette Mall

View More Video