Lexington police have taken over an investigation on Maxwelton Court.
Lexington police have taken over an investigation on Maxwelton Court. WKYT
Lexington police have taken over an investigation on Maxwelton Court. WKYT

Fayette County

A possible assault, then a vehicle crash leaves two with ‘very serious injuries.’

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

March 26, 2018 05:16 PM

Two people were taken to a local hospital Sunday night after a crash near the University of Kentucky, and after learning more about their injuries police think they may have been assaulted before the crash occurred.

The two suffered “very serious injuries,” Lexington police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said. Information about the type of injuries they suffered has not been released.

The University of Kentucky Police Department responded to the crash when it was called in at about 9 p.m. on Maxwelton Court on Sunday, but Lexington police are now handling the investigation, Angel said.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's how a plot to steal from Fayette Mall's Dillard's was carried out

View More Video