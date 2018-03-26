A possible assault, then a vehicle crash leaves two with ‘very serious injuries.’

Two people were taken to a local hospital Sunday night after a crash near the University of Kentucky, and after learning more about their injuries police think they may have been assaulted before the crash occurred.
The two suffered “very serious injuries,” Lexington police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said. Information about the type of injuries they suffered has not been released.
The University of Kentucky Police Department responded to the crash when it was called in at about 9 p.m. on Maxwelton Court on Sunday, but Lexington police are now handling the investigation, Angel said.
This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
