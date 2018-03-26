More Videos

Here's how a plot to steal from Fayette Mall's Dillard's was carried out 25

Here's how a plot to steal from Fayette Mall's Dillard's was carried out

Pause
Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Fayette Mall 32

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Fayette Mall

Winter can't be all bad when it looks this good 37

Winter can't be all bad when it looks this good

UK band member goes viral after celebration becomes a gif 82

UK band member goes viral after celebration becomes a gif

Remembering Dr. Pearse Lyons 104

Remembering Dr. Pearse Lyons

'It really doesn't change anything' 45

'It really doesn't change anything'

Jeff Sessions comes to Lexington to listen, speak about opioid crisis 64

Jeff Sessions comes to Lexington to listen, speak about opioid crisis

Downtown businesses clear sidewalk, parking lot after heavy snowfall overnight 45

Downtown businesses clear sidewalk, parking lot after heavy snowfall overnight

Winter wonderland left behind by storm 46

Winter wonderland left behind by storm

Heavy snow takes down limbs 13

Heavy snow takes down limbs

Scenes from Lexington's Woodland Park on Monday after a winter storm dumped 8-10 inches of snow on Central Kentucky. Ron Garrison rgarrison@herald-leader.com
Scenes from Lexington's Woodland Park on Monday after a winter storm dumped 8-10 inches of snow on Central Kentucky. Ron Garrison rgarrison@herald-leader.com

Fayette County

What’s better than a snow day, Fayette students? No make-up day!

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears

vhoneycutt@herald-leader.com

March 26, 2018 09:31 PM

A wintery blast meant that March 12 was the fifth day Fayette County public schools had to cancel classes. On Monday night, students got word that they won’t have to go to school an extra day to make up for that missed time.

They may be equally surprised to learn why.

School district officials say at this point, the last day of school for students will remain May 31 because Fayette County will have exceeded the state requirement that students must attend 1,062 instructional hours.

The school calendar came up for discussion Monday night at the regular monthly meeting of the Fayette County school board. .

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

School was to have ended on May 25, but May 31 became the new date after bad weather forced cancellations on Jan. 5, 8, 16, 17.

The decision Monday on the school calendar allowed graduation ceremonies at Rupp Arena to be set as follows:

Thursday, May 31 at 4 p.m — Lafayette;

May 31 at 7:30 p.m. — Paul Laurence Dunbar;

Friday, June 1 at 9 a.m. — Tates Creek;

June 1 at 12:30 p.m. — Bryan Station;

June 1 at 4 p.m. — Frederick Douglass

June 1 at 7:30 p.m. — Henry Clay.

Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's how a plot to steal from Fayette Mall's Dillard's was carried out 25

Here's how a plot to steal from Fayette Mall's Dillard's was carried out

Pause
Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Fayette Mall 32

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Fayette Mall

Winter can't be all bad when it looks this good 37

Winter can't be all bad when it looks this good

UK band member goes viral after celebration becomes a gif 82

UK band member goes viral after celebration becomes a gif

Remembering Dr. Pearse Lyons 104

Remembering Dr. Pearse Lyons

'It really doesn't change anything' 45

'It really doesn't change anything'

Jeff Sessions comes to Lexington to listen, speak about opioid crisis 64

Jeff Sessions comes to Lexington to listen, speak about opioid crisis

Downtown businesses clear sidewalk, parking lot after heavy snowfall overnight 45

Downtown businesses clear sidewalk, parking lot after heavy snowfall overnight

Winter wonderland left behind by storm 46

Winter wonderland left behind by storm

Heavy snow takes down limbs 13

Heavy snow takes down limbs

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Fayette Mall

View More Video