What’s better than a snow day, Fayette students? No make-up day!

A wintery blast meant that March 12 was the fifth day Fayette County public schools had to cancel classes. On Monday night, students got word that they won’t have to go to school an extra day to make up for that missed time.

They may be equally surprised to learn why.

School district officials say at this point, the last day of school for students will remain May 31 because Fayette County will have exceeded the state requirement that students must attend 1,062 instructional hours.

The school calendar came up for discussion Monday night at the regular monthly meeting of the Fayette County school board. .

School was to have ended on May 25, but May 31 became the new date after bad weather forced cancellations on Jan. 5, 8, 16, 17.

The decision Monday on the school calendar allowed graduation ceremonies at Rupp Arena to be set as follows:

Thursday, May 31 at 4 p.m — Lafayette;

May 31 at 7:30 p.m. — Paul Laurence Dunbar;

Friday, June 1 at 9 a.m. — Tates Creek;

June 1 at 12:30 p.m. — Bryan Station;

June 1 at 4 p.m. — Frederick Douglass

June 1 at 7:30 p.m. — Henry Clay.