Lexington attorney confirmed as federal judge

A Lexington attorney has been confirmed as a federal judge.
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Claria Horn Boom as a judge in the Eastern and Western districts of Kentucky.
Boom most recently worked in private practice at Frost Brown Todd, representing clients “in banking, finance and commercial transactions, as well as internal investigations,” according to her online biography.
She previously was an assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern and Western districts of Kentucky and served as a clerk for Judge Pierce Lively of the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.
She’s a graduate of Transylvania University and Vanderbilt University Law School.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement after the confirmation that Boom “exhibits the characteristics of a good jurist — she is fair-minded, professional, and understands the particular role of a federal district judge.
“I am grateful for her desire to serve the commonwealth and the nation. Claria brings a strong legal background to the federal bench, and I am confident that she will excel in this new role.”
“The confirmation of Claria Horn Boom is wonderful news for Kentucky, and I offer my most sincere congratulations to such a qualified and committed arbiter of our nation’s laws,” Sen. Rand Paul said in a news release. “I am confident that she will serve the country well by upholding and protecting the Constitution, and look forward to the Senate continuing to confirm President Trump’s nominees to the federal bench.”
