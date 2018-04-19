CentrePointe is getting a name change, announces new restaurant, retail

After nearly a decade, the downtown development known as CentrePointe will now be known as City Center.
The Webb Companies, one of the developers of the long-stalled project, announced the name change Thursday the same day the 12th and final story of the City Center office tower was set.
Dudley Webb, of the Webb Companies, said the change to City Center was prompted in part by Marriott, which has a new brand of downtown hotels with “City Center” in the name.
The Marriott hotel on the corner of Vine and Upper streets will be known as “Lexington Marriott City Center” and the extended-stay hotel on the corner of Upper and Main streets will be known as “Residence Inn Lexington City Center.”
The office building will be known as “One City Center,” Webb said. The 12-story office tower has nine stories of office space and three floors of condominiums. The top three floors will now be re-branded “The Penthouses at City Center.”
The office tower is expected to be completed first. Work is also continuing on the two Marriott hotels on the site.
“We have been talking about changing the name of the development and then Marriott called two weeks ago and told us that the hotels will be ‘city center,” Webb said.
In addition to previously-announced Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse the Webbs also announced Thursday that the ground-floor retail of the complex will include a new Starbucks. The Greer family, which is a partner in the project and is partners in several restaurants, will have a restaurant at the corner of Main and Upper streets.
The Greer Companies are partners in Willie’s Locally Known, Honeywood, Vinaigrette and Corto Lima. What type of restaurant will be on the corner of Main and Upper streets was not announced Thursday.
