How to make Lexington safer? Seven mayoral candidates have different ideas.

The four leading candidates for mayor jockeyed for position and votes at a Monday night forum less than 30 days before the May 22 primary.
Ronnie Bastin, a former Lexington police chief and commissioner of public safety, stressed his nearly 33-year career in public safety and his experience leading the city's largest departments.
"I have dealt with real people with real problems," Bastin said. "I'm a problem-solver. I'm not a politician."
Teresa Isaac, a former mayor and the longest-serving vice mayor, said she's the only candidate running who has had the top job at city hall.
"I want to serve all neighborhoods equally," Isaac said.
Linda Gorton, a former vice mayor who served 16 years on council before retiring, stressed her past leadership experience, ability to work with a variety of people from different backgrounds. Gorton said she's transparent and fair.
Gorton said her vision for Lexington is a " better tomorrow that leaves no one behind," Gorton said.
Lexington-Fayette Urban County Councilman Kevin Stinnett said he currently oversees the council's budget committee and understands the financial pressures and other issues the state's second-largest city is facing.
"I spent the last 14 years getting things done," Stinnett said. "Experience does matter."
The top two vote-getters in the May 22 primary will move on to the general election in November. Bastin leads in fundraising, having raised a little more than $300,000, according to his Kentucky Registry of Election Finance report. Bastin loaned his campaign $110,000. Stinnett trails Bastin with a little more than $200,000. Gorton has raised more than $123,200. Isaac is last with a little more than $25,000.
Rounding out the candidates is Skip Horine, who has run twice before for mayor; Ike Lawrence, a downtown landlord; and William Weyman. Weyman, who is deaf, spoke through an interpreter during Monday's forum hosted by the Lexington Herald-Leader, WKYT, and the League of Women Voters at the Lexington Public Library.
There has been no publicly released polls in the race to replace outgoing Mayor Jim Gray.
Crime, growth and development, school safety and job creation have been subjects of previous mayoral forums.
Candidates differed slightly Monday on how to deal with the city's crime rate and the spike in opioid addiction.
Isaac, a former prosecutor, said she would have better communication between police sectors and with the community.
Community involvement is key, she said. During her previous stint as mayor, "we had a better rapport with the community."
Stinnett said he would increase mentoring programs. He has been a mentor as well as a board member of the Big Brother and Big Sisters program. "I know that's the key to solving a lot of our crime problems."
He also said the city's office of substance abuse needs to be expanded. "We need more treatment beds."
Gorton said she has always supported funding police and fire departments. Gorton said she would start a multidisciplinary group on opioid addiction to tackle the growing problem and bring together all the community's resources. More people need to be immediately referred to treatment after an overdose.
"Crime is a community issue and it's going to take all of us," said Bastin. "We have to go after the root causes of crime."
Bastin said he would continue to support and expand the One Lexington program that brings resources to troubled neighborhoods. He also wants to appoint one person to oversee opioid enforcement and treatment options. Restarting a regional drug task force to bring all law enforcement together to go after opioid dealers is also key, he said.
The city's budget largely comes from occupational taxes — or a tax on jobs. But candidates differed slightly on how to grow and keep jobs.
Weyman said he supported building a casino. (That is not currently allowed under state law)
Stinnett said he would expand the city's current business development programs.
"We have to partner with UK and Commerce Lexington," Stinnett said. "We have to expand their roles in our community."
Gorton said she would get a group of city, Commerce Lexington, University of Kentucky, community college and small business groups together to create a strategy on what types of jobs and industry the city should go after. "We must include job training and job retraining as automation comes to this city," she said.
Bastin said he would focus on the city's more than 8,600 small businesses. He also wants to expand tourism.
Lawrence said he doesn't think the city should be in the "job creating business."
Isaac said that she would work with small businesses to make sure those businesses had everything they need and would eliminate red tape.
To tackle homelessness, Gorton said that she wants to beef up "Housing First," which provides housing to chronically homeless people. She would also make sure that homeless kids don't have to constantly switch schools.
"I am a big supporter of our Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention," Gorton said. She said she would continue to fund the office and its programs. The city currently allocates about $750,000 directly to that office that was created a little more than three years ago.
Bastin said he, too, supports the Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention. A mental health court, which is partially funded by the city, has also made a dent in the number of homeless.
Lawrence said the city has thrown a lot of money at homelessness with little results . "These people need to be working," Lawrence said.
Isaac said as chairwoman of the Fair Housing Council she and the board pushed for the creation of a program for homeless children and their parents. She's also on the board of Volunteers of America, which houses homeless veterans.
Stinnett said homeless families need more resources and programs.
Monday's event marked the final publicly-announced forum for the mayoral candidates before voters head to the polls May 22.
