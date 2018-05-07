How to make Lexington safer? Seven mayoral candidates have different ideas.

SHARE COPY LINK Hear the responses from each candidate for mayor at Monday's forum hosted by WKYT, Lexington Herald-Leader, and the League of Women Voters at the Lexington Public Library downtown on Main Street. Marcus Dorsey

Hear the responses from each candidate for mayor at Monday's forum hosted by WKYT, Lexington Herald-Leader, and the League of Women Voters at the Lexington Public Library downtown on Main Street. Marcus Dorsey