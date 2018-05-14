Multiple Tates Creek High School fights end in charges against students

A sizable fight erupted at Tates Creek High School in south Lexington Monday morning, drawing a large number of city police to the campus.
Two students were charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to the Fayette County School District. A third student was charged with only disorderly conduct.
Emergency care units were also dispatched to Tates Creek High School's campus, which also includes Tates Creek Middle School and Tates Creek Elementary School.
Fayette County schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said in a statement that the overall fight involved seven students but it broke up into three separate fights.
An officer distress call was issued at one point.
"As administrators and officers responded, a couple other students involved themselves,." Deffendall had said in an earlier statement. "The dispute was unrelated to school and stemmed from a fight that occurred in the neighborhood over the weekend."
One mother on the Tates Creek campus said she had been called at home to pick up her son. She said she was told her son was pepper-sprayed.
