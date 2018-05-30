Multiple victims treated after truck explosion at Lexington UPS site

Eight people received medical attention after a UPS freight hub on Blue Sky Parkway was significantly damaged Wednesday morning in a truck explosion, according to a Lexington fire official.

Battalion Chief Jason Wells said they are "extremely lucky" the injuries suffered at UPS Freight weren’t worse.

The first two victims taken to the hospital suffered from burns and possible concussions, Wells said. Another six people in the vicinity of the explosion were taken to the hospital for observation as a precaution.

A truck and trailer with an acetylene tank exploded in the facility, Wells said. The cause of the explosion was not yet known, but the blast wasn't suspicious.





"Nothing leads us to believe this is anything other than an accidental explosion," the fire department subsequently tweeted. "The building has been evacuated and everyone is accounted for. We will remain on the scene for several hours investigating and making sure the area is safe."

The explosion included a small fire in the facility, Wells said.

There is “significant structural damage” to the building, Wells said. The damage was visible in the back of the building.

Businesses near the site reported a loud explosion shortly before 8 a.m. Emergency crews flooded the scene and restricted access to the area.

The blast was felt inside other buildings.

"There is dust on the desks where it shook the building so hard," said Tammy Hodge, a Brown Sprinkler employee.

Lexington police urged people to avoid the Blue Sky Parkway area. More details will be forthcoming, police said on Twitter.

