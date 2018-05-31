New Circle Road reopens following collision involving pedestrian

The inner loop of New Circle Road between Boardwalk Avenue and Russell Cave Road reopened around 7:50 a.m. Thursday, more than two hours after a serious collision involving a pedestrian shut down the road, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.
The crash happened around 5:20 a.m., when a pedestrian was struck while walking on or near the crosswalk, according to Lexington Police. The police department is still trying to determine if the pedestrian had the right of way.
It's unclear what injuries the pedestrian suffered, but police called them "potentially life threatening."
A pair of shoes were seen in the intersection as the police reconstruction unit worked at the scene.
Travelers on the inner loop of New Circle were forced to turn on Boardwalk into the North Park shopping center, before picking back up New Circle just past Russell Cave. The outer loop of New Circle was unaffected by the crash.
Various lanes at Russell Cave Road were also temporarily shut down due to police investigation, the traffic management center said.
