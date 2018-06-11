She led sit-ins to integrate Lexington. Now a school is named for her.

Camille Jefferson held the program honoring her great aunt as the Lexington Day Treatment Center was renamed the Audrey Grevious Center in honor of the late Civil Rights leader and educator during a Monday morning renaming ceremony. Grevious, once president of the Lexington NAACP chapter, organized numerous protests and sit-ins in the 1960s. The school helps students involved with the court system get their academic careers back on track. Classes are small, and the school offers support through counselors and social workers. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com