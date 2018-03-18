Jessamine County

Nicholasville teen dies in Saturday crash in Jessamine County

By Bill Estep

bestep@herald-leader.com

March 18, 2018 09:50 AM

A teenager died and three other young people were injured in a crash in Jessamine County Saturday evening, WKYT reports.

Police told the station that the driver of a Chevrolet Trailblazer lost control on Union Mill Road about 4.5 miles east of Nicholasville and crashed into a tree.

Aubrey Howard, 15, of Nicholasville, was pronounced dead at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to police.

Three other juveniles were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash, which happened about 9 p.m.

Police did not release their names.

