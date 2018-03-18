Nicholasville teen dies in Saturday crash in Jessamine County

A teenager died and three other young people were injured in a crash in Jessamine County Saturday evening, WKYT reports.
Police told the station that the driver of a Chevrolet Trailblazer lost control on Union Mill Road about 4.5 miles east of Nicholasville and crashed into a tree.
Aubrey Howard, 15, of Nicholasville, was pronounced dead at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to police.
Three other juveniles were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash, which happened about 9 p.m.
Police did not release their names.
