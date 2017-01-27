Fire damages Richmond boat dealer near I-75

The cause of a Friday fire that damaged Journey Auto & Boat Sales is under investigation by the Richmond Fire Department.
The blaze produced such heavy smoke that officials briefly closed the Robert R. Martin Bypass to traffic between Old Wilderness Trail and Four Mile Road on the city’s north side.
The fire was reported shortly before noon, said Assistant Fire Chief Mark Murphy. No one was hurt.
Russell Hutchens, 25, an employee, said he was buffing a bass boat when a blast of pressure knocked him backwards to the floor.
“I looked up and the windows were busted out,” Hutchens said. “I didn't feel heat, just pressure.”
Hutchens and his boss, Gary McCarty, then saw black smoke pouring from the back of the building. “You couldn’t see nothing,” Hutchens said.
Hutchens said he thought at least three or four boats inside the building were damaged.
The fire department had an investigator on the scene to determine the fire’s cause, Murphy said.
About 20 personnel from the Richmond Fire Department responded to the scene, Murphy said. Another 10 assisted from the Madison County department.
Journey Auto & Boat Sales incorporated in 1998 in Berea and later moved to Richmond, according to the Kentucky Secretary of State’s website.
