Berea girl leaves school with person she met online. Tells friend to call police.

A 15-year-old girl is missing after she walked out of Berea Community School Wednesday morning and left with an unknown subject, according to the Berea Police Department.
Amber Renae Wagers was last seen leaving the school in white passenger car, believed to have been driven by a subject she met through a social media account, police said. After Amber left, she messaged a friend. She told the friend to call police and that she was possibly being taken to Ohio, Berea police said.
Amber is considered missing. If anyone sees her, they should call local police.
