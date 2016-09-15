Three are arrested in connection with body found in burning car

Three people are charged in connection with the death of a man found in early September in a burning car in Lexington.
Lexington police said they arrested Jeremy Harris, 21; Christie Hanley, 32; and Justin Slone, 23, in connection with the Sept. 4 death of Joseph Trevor Dilger.
Harris is charged with murder. Harris and Hanley, who were arrested Wednesday, are charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse, and are also charged in connection with an unrelated robbery in an apartment on Village Drive.
According to court documents, Harris killed Dilger with a handgun, then “drove the victim and his vehicle to a remote location and burned the victim’s car and body in attempt to cover up the crime.”
Police said in court documents that Hanley “purchased gasoline for the purpose of burning a body in a vehicle to cover up the crime of murder. The victim’s body was burned to the point that it was unrecognizable.”
Slone, who was arrested Thursday, is charged with tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and second-degree arson in connection with the fire in which Dilger’s body was found.
Dilger’s body was found Sept. 4 in the burning car on Redd Road at Elkchester Road. The coroner’s office ruled the death a homicide but did not release the cause of death.
Harris and Hanley entered not-guilty pleas in Fayette District Court on Thursday. Each is being held on $500,000 bond. Their next scheduled court appearance is at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 22. Slone is scheduled to be arraigned in Fayette District Court at 1 p.m. Friday.
All three are being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
