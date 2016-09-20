Help police solve a tragic double homicide

Police are asking for your help to solve the double homicide of a mother and her unborn child. If you have information about either the Crime of the Week or the Suspect of the Week, do not try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Crime of the Week
This week’s Crime of the Week is the slaying of Maryiah Coleman and her unborn child.
At 10:50 p.m. Sept. 7, officers responded to the Matador North Apartments, 1053 Winburn Drive, on a report of shots fired.
Police found Coleman face-down by the front entrance to the complex. She had been shot in the back.
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the solving of this crime.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s Suspect of the Week is Raymond Earl Leary, wanted on charges of absconding from federal supervised probation.
Leary, 37, is a black man, standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds.
If you have information about Leary, please call Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020.
