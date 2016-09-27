Police seek person of interest in multiple thefts in Fairway neighborhood

Lexington police are looking for a man with multiple outstanding warrants who may be responsible for more than a dozen thefts in the Fairway neighborhood.
Jared Dunaway, 25, has been identified by investigators as a person of interest in multiple burglaries, thefts or attempted thefts reported in the Holiday Road area during September, according to police. The thefts have included lawn equipment taken from garages and televisions stolen from back porches and patios.
According to police Dunaway has three outstanding warrants on unrelated charges of failure to appear, shoplifting and terroristic threatening.
Anyone with information related to the case can call police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
