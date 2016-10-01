Teenager killed after shots fired at large party early Saturday

Police say a teenager was killed after shots were fired at a large party on Unity Drive in Lexington early Saturday morning.
The Fayette County Coroner’s office said Nathanial McNealy, 18, of Louisville died after being taken to a hospital. According to police, he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Lexington police say that just before 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a townhome on Unity Drive after a report of shots fired. Based on preliminary information,the shooting happened during an altercation at a large party, police said. Unity Drive is near the Red Mile race course.
Police ask that anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police at (859) 258-3600.
This story will be updated.
