Kentucky man’s anger leads to charges in popular tourist spot

A Kentucky man made an impression in a popular Florida beach vacation spot and landed in jail.
Kendall Bryce McFarland, 19, was driving over the Marler Bridge in Destin, Fla., Sunday morning when he allegedly started tailgating a silver Chevrolet, according to the Northwest Florida Daily News. After he pulled up beside the couple’s car, he exchanged hand gestures before displaying a 9 mm gun and pulling back its slide.
The sheriff’s office later found McFarland and his apparently loaded gun under the front seat, the paper reported. McFarland admitted displaying the gun but said he didn’t point it at the couple. Two of his passengers “corroborated” the couple’s account.
The couple made him mad, McFarland told deputies, according to the Northwest Florida Daily News. His charges included aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.
