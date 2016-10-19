Paris officer’s life saved by bulletproof vest; standoff with suspect follows

A Paris police officer’s life was saved by his bulletproof vest when a man shot at him Tuesday night.
Kentucky State Police Trooper David Jones said the officer and Kentucky State Police went to a home on Brent Street in Paris to try “to make contact with an individual.”
Inside the home, the man fired one round, which was deflected by the police officer’s vest, Jones said.
Jones did not name the officer but said that “he is ok.”
After the shooting, which occurred at about 9:30 p.m., the officers immediately left the house and set up a perimeter around it, Jones said, while the man remained barricaded inside.
Jones said at about midnight that officers were trying to talk to the man.
At 1 a.m. the standoff was still going on.
“Our hope is to resolve this peacefully,” Jones said.
He said he did not know if there were others inside the home with the man, and he did not know why officers originally went to the home.
In addition to Paris police and state police, the Lexington Police Department sent officers, dogs and its Mobile Command Post to the scene. The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Department and fire officials also were on site.
